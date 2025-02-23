The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organized an intellectual gathering for its Guwahati-based Karyakartas at South Point School, Barsapara. The event witnessed an inspiring address by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, where he underscored the significance of Panch Parivartan—five essential reforms for societal progress.

In the presence of thousands of Karyakartas, Dr. Bhagwat elaborated on the five pillars of transformation: social harmony, family values, environmental conservation, Swadeshi practices, and civic duties. He stressed that fostering unity across communities, castes, religions, and linguistic groups is crucial for building a cohesive society. He further advocated for integrating Hindu temples, water bodies, and cremation grounds with a spirit of respect and cooperation.

Highlighting the role of family in shaping societal values, Dr. Bhagwat urged individuals to prioritize and uphold traditional family ethics to guide future generations. On environmental conservation, he emphasized the need for water conservation, reducing plastic usage, and afforestation as collective responsibilities.

Promoting Swadeshi culture, he encouraged the adoption of indigenous language, attire, food, housing, and travel choices while discouraging the excessive use of foreign languages. He urged citizens to converse in their native language to preserve India’s cultural heritage.

Regarding civic duties, Dr. Bhagwat asserted that while abiding by state laws is fundamental, individuals must also uphold traditional moral values that contribute to a responsible and ethical society, even if they are not explicitly mentioned in rulebooks.

The event was attended by Bhupesh Sharma, Sanghchalak of Uttar Assam Prant, and Guruprasad Medhi, Sanghchalak of Guwahati Mahanagar, along with thousands of RSS Karyakartas.