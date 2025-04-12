After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted "peacefulness in the state" amid the Waqf Act implementation, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) General Secretary Rafiqul Islam said that the Assam CM should not be under the "illusion" as the Muslims in the state are "unhappy."

Speaking to ANI, an AIUDF MLA said, "Assam CM should not be under the illusion. All the Muslims of Assam are unhappy. All the Muslims of Assam want this bill (Waqf Amendment) to be repealed. BJP is snatching the Waqf land of Muslims. This should not happen; we will not let it happen. We will fight the legal battle in the Supreme Court, and we will also protest democratically... Muslims of Assam are very sad, and we are against the Waqf property that the BJP wants to snatch from us."

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Sarma said that the state largely remained peaceful despite minor protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He praised the Assam Police for ensuring calm and highlighted the unity of people ahead of the Bohag Bihu celebrations.

"Despite having nearly 40% Muslim population, Assam has remained peaceful today except isolated protests in three places involving not more than 150 participants each against the Waqf Amendment Act," Sarma posted on X.

CM Sarma credited the Assam Police for their meticulous groundwork and preparedness.

"My compliments to Assam Police for their extensive groundwork that helped maintain calm and order. People across Assam--irrespective of caste, creed, or community and religion--are united in spirit and eagerly preparing to welcome our beloved Bohag Bihu with joy and harmony," he added.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the Budget session.