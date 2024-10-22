The District Commissioner of Assam's Cachar held a NCORD (Narco Coordination Center) meeting, aiming to ramp up efforts to combat escalating drug menace.

During the meeting, focus was placed on the progress of 415 pending narcotics cases and outlined new strategies for tackling the issue.

The Excise Department was urged to maintain strict vigilance, with a directive for all drugstores to install CCTV cameras for enhanced monitoring.

Officers involved in narcotics seizures will receive specialised training from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to strengthen investigations.

Additionally, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) were entrusted with the task of visiting rehabilitation centers and offering their support.

Notably, in a bid to raise public awareness, the district also plans to launch campaigns, including a tobacco-free initiative and a cycle rally, aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle and combating drug abuse. The police will be actively involved in the "Nasha Mukt Bharat" program to strengthen outreach efforts.

The meeting emphasised the importance of interdepartmental coordination, heightened vigilance, public outreach, and strong legal measures in the district's fight against the narcotics crisis.