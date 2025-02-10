The Barpeta district-level launch of National Deworming Day was held at Barpeta Town High School in the presence of Geetashri Lachit, Additional District Commissioner (Health), Barpeta. The initiative aims to administer deworming tablets to children aged 1 to 19 years across the district, in line with the statewide programme covering all districts of Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC (Health) Geetashri Lachit highlighted the importance of deworming in improving children's health, preventing malnutrition, and enhancing their overall well-being. The district health administration has made necessary arrangements to ensure maximum coverage of beneficiaries.

Under this initiative, approximately 5,37,731 (Including Bajali District) children in the district will receive Albendazole tablets through schools and Anganwadi centers. The Mop-Up Day is scheduled for February 17, 2025, to cover any missed children.

The event was attended by Dr. Ajit Sarma, In-Charge Joint Director of Health Services, Barpeta, Dr. Rajkanya Gogoi I/C Barpeta Urban Health Center, District Programme Manager (NHM), along with the District Community Mobilizer and District Media Expert, NHM Barpeta.



The National Deworming Day is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, implemented twice a year to reduce the burden of parasitic worm infections among children and adolescents.