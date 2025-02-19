Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has sharply criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of using national security as a tool for political intimidation rather than addressing key governance issues in the state.

Taking to social media, Bordoloi wrote, “National security is a serious affair, certainly not a tool for intimidation to suit your political needs. The people of Assam deserve real answers from you on the parallel extortion economy run through various syndicates, illegal coal mining, unemployment, etc.

Bordoloi also accused the BJP-led government of diverting attention from pressing concerns while using national security as a political weapon.



Also Read: I too have served under Tarun Gogoi: Himanta Biswa Sarma responds to Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi

This came in response after CM Sarma dismissed the allegations, asserting that his actions were driven solely by national security concerns and not by political motives or personal grievances over the state cabinet's decision to form SIT committee to investigate MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife's alleged links with ISI.

Addressing Bordoloi on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma wrote, “You will be shocked in the coming months. Let me assure you, with all the responsibility vested in me, this is not a witch hunt. I, too, have served under Sri Tarun Gogoi, and I fully understand the gravity of such actions.”

Reiterating his stance, Sarma further stated, “I have taken an oath to protect the security and sovereignty of our nation, and I will uphold it, no matter what.”

The exchange has intensified political tensions in Assam, with Congress leaders accusing the BJP government of using security concerns to suppress opposition voices, while the ruling party maintains that national security remains a non-negotiable priority.