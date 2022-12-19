Speaking at the Lok Sabha Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on December 19 said that incidents on the Assam Meghalaya and Assam- Mizoram border unfortunate as the states are part of BJP’s North East Democratic Alliance.

Earlier, tension brewed over the death of 5 villagers in Assam police firing on the borders of Assam and Meghalaya.

In another incident in July 5 Assam policemen died in exchange of fire with their Mizoram counterparts.

He said that BJP's North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) is currently in government in all the states where there are unfortunate clashes on the border and that NEDA has become the North East Divide Alliance in the North East. "We don't want conflict with anyone. We want everyone in the North East to live in harmony and brotherhood," he said.

“There is no single instance in India where police force of one state is up in arms against their counterparts,” Gogoi said.

The MP also called on the Union Home Ministry to submit an SOP to prevent unfortunate incidents like that of shooting between Mizoram police and Assam police.

The North-East Democratic Alliance or NEDA is a political coalition that was formed on May 24, 2016, by Bharatiya Janata Party. The motive of the new political front was to protect the interest of the people of the region as well as uniting non-Congress parties in Northeast India.