Serious allegations of nepotism have emerged regarding the selection of beneficiaries under the Assam government's Arunodaya 3.0 scheme in Dhubri district.

Reports indicate that the list of beneficiaries has been manipulated to include ineligible individuals, including the wives of government employees and pensioners, while deserving applicants have been unfairly excluded.

According to complaints, in Dhubri's Folimari Part-l, many names were allegedly added to the beneficiary list in exchange for bribes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1200. Those unable to pay were reportedly denied their rightful place in the scheme. The issue has sparked widespread outrage in Folimari Gaon Panchayat.

The residents have raised serious concerns regarding alleged manipulation in the selection process by the local committee, led by Jamal Khan and Shafial Haque. They claim that favoritism played a role in the selection, particularly in the case of Anowara Bibi, wife of school teacher Amzad Ali resident of Folimari Part-ll.

The controversy centers around polling station 204-Falimari ME School (R) under Gauripur Development Block, with allegations that her selection was unfairly influenced despite holding ration card number 181000329189.

According to sources, corrupt practices have played a major role in the preparation of the beneficiary list. It is alleged that officials responsible for the selection process have accepted bribes to include financially stable individuals, sidelining those who genuinely qualify for assistance.

The scheme, which aims to provide financial support to economically weaker sections, has allegedly been compromised due to these irregularities.

Local residents and affected families have expressed their outrage, stating that many deserving candidates, including widows, daily wage workers, and families struggling with poverty, have been overlooked. Instead, beneficiaries with government connections and stable financial backgrounds have made it to the list. Some have pointed out that names of government pensioners’ spouses, who do not meet the eligibility criteria, have been included through unfair means.

Public discontent is growing, with calls for an immediate review of the selection process. Many are demanding a thorough investigation into the allegations and strict action against those involved in corrupt practices. The people of Dhubri now await a response from the authorities, hoping for a fair reassessment and justice for those who have been unjustly deprived of the scheme’s benefits.