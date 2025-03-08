To meet the increased passenger demand during the festive season of Holi, N.F. Railway will operate 13 pairs of special trains.

Previously, details of 08 pairs of special trains were announced, running on routes such as Narangi – Gorakhpur Jn. – Narangi, Katihar – Amritsar – Katihar, Kamakhya – AnandVihar Terminal – Kamakhya, Dibrugarh – New Jalpaiguri – Dibrugarh, New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri and AnandVihar Terminal – Jogbani – AnandVihar Terminal. Additionally, 05 more pairs of special trains will be introduced on the Mumbai Central – Katihar – Mumbai Central, Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah, Cherlapalli – Naharlagun – Cherlapalli, Udaipur City – Forbesganj – Udaipur City and Tata – Katihar - Tataroutes.

Special train no. 09189 (Mumbai Central – Katihar) will depart on every Saturdayfrom 08th till 29th of March, 2025. Similarly, special train no. 09190 (Katihar – Mumbai Central) will depart on every Tuesday from 11thof March till 01st of April, 2025.

Special train no. 03105 (Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri) will depart on Sunday & Tuesday i.e. on 16th& 18th of March, 2025. Similarly, special train no. 03106 (New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah) will depart on every Monday & Wednesday i.e. on 17th&19th of March, 2025.



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Special train no. 07046 (Cherlapalli– Naharlagun) will depart on Saturdayon 08th of March, 2025. Similarly, special train no. 07047 (Naharlagun – Cherlapalli) will depart on Tuesdayon11thof March, 2025.

Special train no. 09623 (Udaipur City – Forbesganj) will depart on Tuesday i.e. on 11th& 18th of March, 2025. Similarly, special train no. 09624 (Forbesganj– Udaipur City) will depart on Thursday i.e. on 13th& 20th of March, 2025.

Special train no. 08181 (Tata – Katihar) will depart on Wednesday on 12th of March, 2025. Similarly, special train no. 08182 (Katihar – Tata) will depart on Thursday on 13th of March, 2025.

The stoppage details and timings of these special trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being published in newspapers and on N.F. Railway's social media platforms. Passengers are advised to check the details before traveling.