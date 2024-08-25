In a remarkable stride towards achieving Indian Railways' 'Zero Scrap Mission,' the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has set a new benchmark in its commitment to maintaining scrap-free environments across all its establishments and units. This initiative, which focuses on the relentless monitoring of stations, depots, sheds, workshops, and railway sections, underscores NFR's dedication to eliminating waste and fostering a cleaner, more organized railway infrastructure.

During the last fiscal year, NFR made significant headway by selling 23,628 metric tons of scrap rails and permanent way (P-way) materials, alongside 19,192 metric tons of miscellaneous scrap items. This concerted effort yielded a substantial revenue of Rs. 202.84 crores. Additionally, NFR successfully auctioned condemned rolling stock, which included 26 diesel locomotives, 247 coaches, and 284 wagons, further contributing to the mission's objectives.

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In the ongoing fiscal year, NFR has already achieved impressive results. As of July 2024, the railway zone has recorded scrap sales worth Rs. 41.58 crores, marking a remarkable 34.65% increase compared to the Rs. 30.88 crores generated during the same period last year. The materials sold this year encompass scrap rails, P-way materials, and condemned rolling stock, including coaches, wagons, and locomotives.

The 'Zero Scrap Mission' not only plays a crucial role in generating revenue for Indian Railways but also optimizes the use of space by freeing up areas that were previously cluttered with scrap. Moreover, the initiative significantly enhances the aesthetics of railway stations, workplaces, and surrounding areas, contributing to a cleaner and more environmentally friendly railway network.

By surpassing scrap sale targets and ensuring that its premises remain spotless and sustainable, NFR has become a leading force in Indian Railways' broader mission to maintain a well-organized and efficient infrastructure.