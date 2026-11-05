The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has sought the Assam government's assistance in clearing alleged encroachments on railway land and expediting land acquisition for several key infrastructure projects, including the proposed Lumding-Furkating double line and Kamakhya-Guwahati third line.

NFR General Manager (Construction) Ashish Bansal raised the issues during a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, officials said on November 5.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said Bansal discussed several critical issues requiring the state government's support to ensure the smooth and timely execution of major railway projects across the region.

"These included assistance in removing encroachments affecting the construction of some projects, as well as land clearance and related support for key multi-tracking projects, including the Lumding-Furkating double line project and the Kamakhya-Guwahati third line project," Sharma said.

Bansal also sought the state government's intervention to expedite land acquisition for the proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu new railway line, an important connectivity initiative for the region.

The meeting highlighted the need for closer coordination between the Railways and the state government to address implementation-related challenges and ensure timely completion of infrastructure projects, the NFR spokesperson said.

During the interaction, Bansal also briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing railway infrastructure projects and surveys being undertaken by NFR (Construction) across the Northeastern region.

He highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening railway connectivity, improving transportation infrastructure and accelerating regional development.

NFR contributes over Rs 13 lakh to Assam flood relief

During the meeting, Bansal, on behalf of Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction), handed over a cheque of Rs 13,63,205 to Sarma for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The contribution is intended to support people affected by floods in Assam during June and July 2026.

The proposed railway projects, particularly the multi-tracking initiatives and the Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, are expected to strengthen connectivity and improve transportation links across Assam and the wider Northeast.

