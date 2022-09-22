In a first-ever major search operation by the national security agencies, a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police forces have arrested more than 100 PFI leaders during raids across 11 states.

A total of 10 PFI leaders have been arrested from different locations in Assam including Barpeta, Baksa, Karimganj and Nagaon. A total of 6 arrests have been made from Guwahati under Kamrup district.

In what can be called as the largest ever investigation process till date, the searches have been conducted by the NIA and ED at multiple locations across the country, in tracing out persons involved in “funding terrorism, organizing training camps and radicalizing people to join proscribed organizations.”

NIA is also conducting raids at PFI president OMA Salam's house. Meanwhile, a person alleged to be connected to PFI, identified as Bazlul Karim has been arrested from Badarpur under Karimganj district. Four persons have been arrested from Nagarbera suspected to be associated with the PFI. The arrested persons have been identified as Rabiul Hussain, Rafiqul Islam, Najrul Islam Bhuyan and Hafiz Ahmed. While one identified as Aminul Haque, PFI Reginal Secretary, has been arrested from Guwahati's Hatigaon and another by the name Farhad Ali Ahmed from Dispur.

During the late night raid, the security agencies seized incriminating items including documents from the arrested PFI leaders. The arrested persons have been kept in a special cell of the Assam Police.

The searches are being in residential and office premises allegedly belonging to or run by the PFI leaders, members respectively.

Among the states where the raids were conducted include Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (10), Delhi (3), Karnataka (20), Kerala (22), Madhya Pradesh (4), Maharashtra (20), Puducherry (3), Rajasthan (2), Tamil Nadu (10) and Uttar Pradesh (8).

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in the largest ever raid to date.

Over 1,500 members of the state police, the Central Armed Police Forces, and officers from the NIA and ED participated in the operation, which began the late night at 1 am and was expected to be finished by 5 am.