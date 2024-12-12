The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive searches across 19 locations in eight states on Thursday as part of its investigation into a terror conspiracy linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The operation targeted associates and close aides of Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, a JeM operative apprehended in October 2024 for his role in spreading propaganda and recruiting youth for the terror outfit.

The raids were conducted in Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Specific locations included Goalpara (Assam), Aurangabad, Mumbai, Amravati (Maharashtra), Jhansi, Bareilly, Deoband, Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sitamarhi (Bihar), Hooghly (West Bengal), Baramulla, Reasi, Budgam, Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dungarpur (Rajasthan), and Mehsana (Gujarat).

During the searches, the NIA seized various incriminating materials, including documents, mobile phones, pen drives, CDs, and hard drives, which are believed to be linked to the case.

Contrary to reports from certain media outlets, the NIA has clarified that no arrests were made during Thursday's operation. Investigations are actively underway to uncover further details surrounding the case.





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