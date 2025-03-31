Two individuals from Assam were injured in the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailment near Nergundi railway station on March 30.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that no casualties were reported from Assam. He provided an update on the incident involving Train 12551, informing that the two injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment and are out of danger.

The injured individuals are Willson Digal from Udalguri and Amiran Nisha from Baksa.

Sharing an update on the incident involving Train 12551.



There are no casualties from Assam.



2 persons from the State - Willson Digal of Udalguri and Amiran Nisha of Baksa are injured and undergoing treatment. Both are out of danger. https://t.co/iRKVUiVEFQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 30, 2025

The SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed near Nergundi railway station, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuries to eight others.

The train, traveling from Bengaluru to Kamakhya in Assam’s Guwahya, derailed at around 11:54 am near Manguli, affecting eleven coaches.

Rescue teams and senior railway officials responded promptly, launching relief and restoration efforts. District Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde confirmed the casualty figures and assured that the injured passengers were being referred for advanced medical care.