The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has marked a significant achievement by operating 74 special trains from April 1, 2024, to October 14, 2024, providing extensive and commendable services to passengers across the region and beyond. During this period, NFR carried out a total of 673 trips, serving over 9.9 lakh passengers and generating an impressive revenue of over Rs 94.13 crore, highlighting the railway's dedication to meeting the growing demand for travel and enhancing passenger service quality.

To accommodate the increased passenger load, NFR provided a total of 8.837 lakh additional berths, ensuring a smoother and more convenient travel experience for those commuting during this timeframe.

When compared with the previous financial year's performance, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, where 100 special trains were operated, the current year shows encouraging growth. In the 2023-24 financial year, the railway conducted 1,144 trips and generated annual earnings of Rs 109.58 crore. The performance from April 1 to October 14, 2024, has already achieved approximately 85.90 per cent of the total revenue earned during the entire previous fiscal year, showcasing a remarkable improvement in both operations and revenue generation within just six and a half months.

With the ongoing festive season of Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, NFR has intensified its efforts, operating 13 pairs (26 special trains) from October 1 to November 30, 2024. During this period, the railway plans to complete 238 trips of festive special trains, providing enhanced connectivity to passengers celebrating these auspicious events.

The festive and special train services cover important destinations such as Amritsar, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Anand Vihar, and Shri Ganganagar. Additionally, NFR ensures better interconnectivity within the zone, reaching areas like Agartala, Naharlagun, Silchar, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and Katihar, thereby facilitating smoother travel and boosting regional connectivity.

The strategic deployment of special trains during peak travel seasons reflects NFR's commitment to responding to passenger needs, while also contributing to the regional economy through enhanced rail services.