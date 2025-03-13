The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved the second position nationwide in train punctuality, reflecting its commitment to efficient operations.



As per an official statement, NFR successfully operated 138 mail and express trains in a single day, with 132 running as per schedule—resulting in an impressive punctuality rate of 95.65 per cent.



The Control Office Application Integrated Data Logger system has played a crucial role in this achievement by enabling real-time monitoring and effective coordination, said Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.

Looking ahead, NFR is gearing up to enhance its operational efficiency through technological advancements and automation, aiming to further streamline train scheduling and provide a seamless travel experience for passengers.