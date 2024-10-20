Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed a blend of "happiness and sorrow" in response to the Supreme Court's ruling on the cut-off date defined in the Assam Accord.

Addressing reporters during the sidelines of Basundhra 3.0 event, Sarma acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by the Assamese people, emphasizing the need for perseverance in navigating future struggles.

Reflecting on the significance of the court's decision, Sarma said, "I cannot say for sure whether this judgment should be deemed historic. The government has adhered to the provisions of the Assam Accord, with its stance in court maintaining that the cut-off date should remain 1971. However, there is a significant section within Assam that had hoped for 1951 to be considered the appropriate benchmark."

The Supreme Court's judgment has sparked varied reactions across the state, as differing opinions on the cut-off year for determining citizenship under the Assam Accord have long been a point of contention.

The Supreme Court on October 17 upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act which grants Indian citizenship to immigrants who came to Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the Assam Accord was a political solution to the problem of illegal migration. Section 6A was inserted into the Citizenship Act as a special provision to deal with the citizenship of people covered under the Assam Accord.

The CJI, writing for himself, upheld the validity and said the magnitude of influx of migrants in Assam is higher as compared to other states considering the smaller land size and the detection of foreigner is an elaborate process.

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