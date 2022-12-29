Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that as of now there is no COVID case in Assam and made it clear that there would be no lockdown in Assam.

He said that new SOP will be released on the basis of COVID cases as will be reported in the state.

The minister further said that the state government is well-prepared to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

Mahanta said "We are in readiness from all corners. Our hospitals and doctors are well-prepared too."

Mahanta urged the people to abide by the regulations specified and follow COVID appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile , All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Epidemiologist Dr Sanjay K Rai on December 28 said that the next 40 days will be very crucial for India. Dr. Sanjay K Rai said, "There are two types of surge-news cases, hospitalisation, and death. We should stop counting cases. We should talk about hospitalisation and death, which is very unlikely in the near future as we got immunity from natural infections. The vaccine only reduces the death and severity level of COVID-19 by 80-90 per cent. This is not effective to prevent infections. The surge will definitely come. Thus, it is very unlikely that hospitalisation and death will increase in January or February or in the near future."