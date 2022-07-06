Standing in solidarity with the people of Assam, government-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has contributed Rs 7.5 crores to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the relief and rehabilitation works in the flood-affected north-eastern State.

Chairman and Managing Director of ONGC Dr. Alka Mittal along with director Anurag Sharma, met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli was also present during the meeting. While handing out the aid, they conveyed their deep sorrow over the tremendous loss of life and livelihood in the state as a result of the floods.

ONGC CMD Dr. Alka Mittal said, “ ONGC has been and will be always with the people of Assam, who are battling unprecedented floods in the majority of its districts”.

ED-Asset Manager, Assam Asset, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, ED-Basin Manager, A&AA Basin, Sushma Rawat, and ED-Asset Manager, Jorhat Asset, Satish Kumar Dwivedi accompanied the CMD and Director (Onshore), ONGC.

The flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday with the number of people affected by the deluge coming down to 11 lakhs and four new fatalities, including two children, recorded in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 11.17 lakh people are suffering from the deluge across 20 districts of the state, which includes Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tamulpur, the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated.

