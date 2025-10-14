Over 100 flutists to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg at Sonapur on Oct 19, marking one month since his demise

October 19 will mark one month since the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. To commemorate the day, a special memorial programme has been organized at his cremation site in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, where thousands of admirers are expected to gather to pay their respects.

According to reports, around 2,000 devotees will participate in the event by singing devotional hymns in unison as a heartfelt tribute to the late artist. Additionally, over 100 flute players will perform together, creating a symbolic harmony in memory of Zubeen Garg, whose music continues to inspire generations.

As part of the evening segment, a traditional Bhaona (form of Assamese religious theatre) will be performed to honour his spiritual and artistic legacy.

The event is expected to draw music lovers, cultural figures, and well-wishers from across Assam, united in remembrance of the singer whose voice became a part of Assam’s soul.

Over the past month, the site has evolved into a place of emotional pilgrimage. People from all walks of life — transcending caste, creed, and religion — continue to gather at Kamarkuchi, turning their collective grief into prayer and devotion. The air remains heavy with the scent of incense, the glow of countless diyas, and the echoes of bhajans and kirtans sung in his memory.

Many now refer to the site as “Zubeen Dham” — a space where art, love, and faith intertwine, reflecting the profound emotional bond between the artist and his admirers.

Each evening, the memorial ground lights up with candles and melodies as fans revisit his timeless songs. Children hum his tunes, elders whisper prayers, and young admirers share stories of how Zubeen’s music shaped their dreams.

In Sonapur today, music and devotion blend seamlessly, reaffirming that while Zubeen Garg may have left the mortal world, his legacy continues to resonate — in every song sung, every diya lit, and every heart that beats to his rhythm.