Pabitra Margherita-Ambassadors of Thailand, Myanmar and Dominican Republic discuss boosting ties
Pabitra Margherita meets with ambassadors from Thailand, Myanmar, and the Dominican Republic to enhance diplomatic ties. Discussions focused on cooperation and future relations as ambassadors conclude their tenures.
Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, met with Ambassadors of Thailand, Myanmar and Dominican Republic and held talks on strengthening relations with India.
As the countries complete their tenure in India, Margherita said that he met Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand.
In a post on X, he said, "Met H.E. Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand, as she completes her tenure in India. Complimented her for her efforts in fostering deeper India-Thailand relations and wished success in her future endeavours."
Met H.E. Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand, as she completes her tenure in India.— Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) January 27, 2025
Complimented her for her efforts in fostering deeper India-Thailand relations and wished success in her future endeavours.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/T8saYMo8th
Margherita said that he discussed matters of mutual interest with Zaw Oo, Ambassador of Myanmar to India.
In a post on X, he said, "Met H.E. Mr. Zaw Oo, Ambassador of Myanmar to India. We discussed matters of mutual interest, including ongoing development cooperation."
Met H.E. Mr. Zaw Oo, Ambassador of Myanmar to India.— Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) January 27, 2025
We discussed matters of mutual interest, including ongoing development cooperation.
@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/d6KQHvYalU
The MoS also met David Puig, Ambassador of Dominican Republic, as he is to shortly complete his mission in India.
He said, "Pleasure to meet H. E. Mr. David Puig, Ambassador of Dominican Republic, as he is to shortly complete his mission in India. Thanked him for his contribution in promoting our bilateral relations and wished him success for his future endeavours."
Earlier in the day, Margherita held a meeting with the Ambassador of Chile, Juan Angulo and He also held a meeting with the Ambassador of Myanmar to India, Zaw Oo. He noted that the discussions were held on the matters of mutual interest and to strengthen partnerships.
The MoS said, "Glad to meet H.E. Mr. Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile, @EmbaChilelndia. We had a productive exchange on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation for increasing trade & economic relations @MEAIndia".
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