Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita will visit the Philippines, Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) from January 14-21. The visit aims to further strengthen and deepen India’s traditionally close partnerships with these countries as part of India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision.

Margherita, during his visit to the Philippines on January 14, will call on the Philippine leadership and pay floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi located in the premises of Centre for Peace Education, Miriam College, Manila. He will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the Philippines.

The visit of MoS(PM) to the Philippines coincides with the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines bilateral relations.

Building on the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2023 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, the visit of the Minister of State (Prime Minister’s Office) to the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) will offer an opportunity to further strengthen India's engagement with the leadership of Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

The MOS(PM) will attend the swearing-in ceremony of H.E. Mr. Surangel Whipps Jr. in his second term as the President of the Republic of Palau on January 16 and will also hold meetings with the leadership of Palau.

He is also expected to have interactions in relation to the development projects undertaken by India in Palau.

On January 18, he will proceed to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), marking the first ever Ministerial level visit from India to FSM.