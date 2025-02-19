Multiple northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Assam, face Rs 5,000 penalty for failing to submit status reports on domestic violence law implementation, the Supreme Court ruled on February 18.

Justices BV Nagarathna and Prasanna B Varale expressed strong disapproval as several union territories and states, particularly from the northeastern region, missed repeated deadlines to file implementation reports for the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

"Pay cost of Rs 5,000 and file it. If you don't file it, next time it will double," Justice Nagarathna warned during the hearing, addressing the defaulting states.

The court's concern about northeastern states' compliance is particularly significant given the region's unique challenges in implementing central legislation. Beyond the northeastern states, other defaulters include Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Union Territories including Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep also failed to submit their reports.

The Supreme Court granted a four-week extension for submission, contingent upon payment of the Rs 5,000 penalty to the Supreme Court mediation centre. The case will be heard next on March 25.

The court had previously ordered status reports on December 2, 2024, with an initial deadline of February 14. During earlier hearings, the bench emphasized that both central and state governments share responsibility for implementing the domestic violence law effectively.

The original petition seeks comprehensive implementation of the 2005 Act, including proper appointment of protection officers, establishment of service providers and shelter homes, and public awareness campaigns about crimes against women.