Talking to the press, Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday claimed that BJP will win in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls with a thumping majority. Minister Pijush Hazarika also said that Assamese people can’t digest the Congress party.

“Congress leaders have lost the character of Assamese people. Assamese people are very welcoming. People love visiting each other's home and that’s what the Congress hates. These words of the Congress are not digested and that is why Assamese people have also lost their capacity to digest Congress as a partys”, Hazarika stated while addressing the media.

‘‘There are many Himanta Biswa Sarma’s supporters in the Congress party. No one can beat us’’, he added.

Regarding the issue of Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mill, Minister Pijush hazarika went on to say that all the employees of the paper mills will receive their remaining salaries and the paper mills will be completely owned by the Assam Government as the state cabinet approved today.

The minister also assured to work on the development works by establishing industries and offices in the paper mill area.