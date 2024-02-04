Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to the state of Assam for launching several key developmental projects in state said that the pilgrimage sites, temples, place of faith are not just places to visit but indelible signs of civilization's journey of thousand years.

During his speech, PM Modi highlighted the significance of India's places of faith and their role in preserving the country's civilisation.

He also spoke about the Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana, a project aimed at boosting tourism in Assam. Once completed, the project will enhance the experience of devotees visiting the temple and provide convenience for the locals. The Prime Minister expressed his delight at being able to lay the foundation for the project, which he believes will attract more visitors annually.

The Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana, costing an estimated Rs 498 crore, falls under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. The scheme aims to offer world-class facilities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple.

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