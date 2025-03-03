Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 3, highlighted the inspiring life stories being shared on the NaMo App Open Forum, describing them as a source of motivation. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the initiative aims to recognize and amplify the voices of remarkable women.

As part of the upcoming International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8, the Prime Minister announced that select women from these shared stories would be given the opportunity to take over his digital social media accounts for the day. Encouraging wider participation, he urged more individuals to share their inspiring journeys.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated, “I’ve been seeing very inspiring life journeys being shared on the NaMo App Open Forum, from which a few women will be selected for a social media takeover of my digital social media accounts on 8th March, which is Women’s Day. I urge more such life journeys to be shared.”

The initiative aligns with the government’s continued efforts to celebrate and empower women by providing them with a prominent platform to share their experiences and achievements.