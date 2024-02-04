Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, during his address at the mega public rally at Guwahati said that the Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana will give a massive boost to tourism in Assam.

He said once the project is complete, it will give great pleasure to devotees who throng the temple and it will also offer convenient darshan facilities to the people of Assam.

"I got to recently visit various Teertha places across the country. We got to see the major inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. After Ayodhya I have come at the gates of Ma Kamakhya. I have got to lay the foundation of the Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana project today. Once this project is complete, it will give a lot of happiness to devotees, and a lot more devotees will turn up each year," said PM Modi.

Noteworthy is that the Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana is an ambitious project with an estimated cost of Rs 498 crore.

The Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor) has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple.