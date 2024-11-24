The highly anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 event is scheduled for February 24-25, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the two-day event.

The conference will highlight important sectors including road transport, railways, agriculture, civil aviation, and industrial hydrocarbons.

Addressing a press conference today, November 24, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the event will see a significant boost to the state's economy and infrastructure.

In a vibrant cultural celebration during Advantage Assam 2.0, over 7,500 tea garden workers will perform the traditional Jhumur dance. The performance will feature participants from 800 tea gardens across the region, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Assam. This was confirmed by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in his recent briefing.

The government is preparing to dispatch three teams of representatives to select international destinations, while also focusing on six metropolitan cities in India. However, the Chief Minister clarified that the initiative would not be a lavish undertaking but rather a focused and thematic effort.

Outlining the plan, the Chief Minister stated, “Three teams will travel internationally to conduct roadshows. One team will visit Singapore and Japan, another will head to the United States, and the third will focus on the United Kingdom. Additionally, one of these teams will make a stop in Dubai for roadshows. The outreach is selective; we are not aiming to cover every country.”

On the domestic front, promotional activities will span major cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. “The objective is to maintain a limited and theme-oriented approach,” he emphasized.

Further, a separate team is set to visit Bhutan to engage with government officials and extend a formal invitation to the event. While not expecting investments from the neighboring nation, the Chief Minister highlighted the symbolic significance of the gesture, recognizing Bhutan’s contribution to Assam’s natural resource flow. He remarked, “The water from Bhutan ensures a year-round irrigation supply for regions in Lower Assam and the BTR area. This invitation acknowledges the vital role their natural resources play in our state.”

Meanwhile, Assam CM speaking on BJP-led alliance's clean sweep in the Assembly bypolls stated, “After 25 years, we have won the Samaguri constituency.” He extended his congratulations to the people of the state for their support in the successful electoral outcome.



On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Panchayat elections in the state will be completed by February 10, 2024.



Also read: Manipur schools to resume regular classes from November 25