Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land at Guwahati Airport at approximately 5 PM on February 24 to participate in the highly anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. The visit will commence with a cultural performance of Jhumur on the evening of February 24, followed by the PM’s attendance at the business conclave on February 25, scheduled from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Highlighting the significance of the event, CM Sarma revealed that several Union Ministers would also be present at the conclave, which aims to attract investments and drive Assam’s economic growth. The summit is expected to serve as a crucial platform for fostering industrial development and strengthening business opportunities in the state.

Beyond the summit, infrastructure development remains a key focus for the Assam government. CM Sarma outlined critical discussions held with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his recent visit to Delhi. The deliberations covered major infrastructure projects, including the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, Majuli-Jorhat Bridge, Jorhat-Dibrugarh Road, and Numaligarh-Gohpur Tunnel. Plans for a proposed ring road project and other key connectivity initiatives were also reviewed to enhance Assam’s transportation network.

On the cultural front, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika attended a preparatory review meeting for ‘Jhumoir Binondini,’ a grand Jhumur performance set to take place in the presence of PM Modi on February 24. Minister Hazarika emphasized that the event would highlight Assam’s rich cultural heritage, serving as a key part of the state’s celebratory spirit during the summit.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also met PM Modi at Parliament House, where he conveyed deep gratitude on behalf of Assam’s people for the approval of a new urea plant in Namrup. Calling the decision a “game-changer” for Assam’s agriculture and industry, Sarma stressed its potential to transform the state’s agrarian landscape. The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit was also a key topic of discussion during the meeting, with CM Sarma acknowledging PM Modi’s continued support and guidance in driving Assam’s development agenda.