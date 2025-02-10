Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be more discerning about his public endorsements following a controversy involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. The remarks came after Allahbadia faced severe backlash for making offensive comments during a YouTube show.

"The Prime Minister of India must be expected to be more responsible," Gogoi wrote on X, distinguishing between Modi's personal choices and his responsibilities as the nation's leader.

The controversy stemmed from Allahbadia's inappropriate remarks on the show "India's Got Latent," where he posed an offensive question about parents to a contestant. The incident sparked widespread condemnation and led to legal complaints being filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in on the matter, emphasizing the limits of free speech. "Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others," Fadnavis stated.

Facing mounting criticism, Allahbadia issued an apology video on X. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he acknowledged.

The legal complaints, which also name influencer Apoorva Makhija and comedian Samay Raina, allege that the show's participants made deliberately obscene remarks to boost viewership. The complainants are seeking action under the Indian Penal Code and calling for the show's suspension.