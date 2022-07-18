In a shocking incident reported from Assam’s Karbi Anglong, policemen were seen thrashing an auto rickshaw driver brutally. A video of this incident is now spreading like wildfire on social media.

On Sunday evening, two policemen were seen repeatedly attacking an auto rickshaw driver with batons in Bokajan town of Karbi Anglong. Locals recorded the incident on video which is now circulating on WhatsApp causing widespread apprehensions about “police brutality.”

Constables Jiten Bora and Gunin Gogoi of the Chungajan outpost in Golaghat reportedly attacked the auto driver as he did not stop his vehicle when asked to do so.

After a hot chase from Chungajan, the personnel finally caught up with the driver in Bukajan where they soundly thrashed the victim. From Bokajan, they took him to the Sungajan outpost for interrogation.

The victim, approaching a said: “They stopped the auto but I was afraid so I fled.”

At this point, the police personnel cut him off and dragged him away to their Thar vehicle.

According to reports, this is not the first time that auto drivers from Karbi Anglong district’s Bokajan have run into trouble in Golaghat district’s Chungajan (7.9 km away).

Meanwhile, the auto rickshaw drivers’ association of Bokajan, urging the police to transfer Basumatary to the local police station, also demanded action against the two policemen.

“If a person from Bokajan is has committed a crime, he should be punished in the same town. Why has he been taken to Chungajan?”, a driver told media.

Another driver complained that auto drivers from Bokajan who enter Chungajan are charged a hefty fine by the local police – often to the tune of Rs 500-1,000.