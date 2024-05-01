In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, a massive police operation on the Assam-Arunachal border in Mazbat resulted in the seizure of a staggering 774 kilograms of banned marijuana. Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted raids in Kamalabari where the joint efforts of Mazbat police and Lalpani police led to the successful confiscation of the illicit substance.

The police team discovered the large quantity of marijuana stored in the jungle along the hills lining the Assam-Arunachal border. Following the operation, the seized marijuana, amounting to 74 quintals, was brought to the police station later that night. A case, numbered 20/24 of Mazbat police station, was registered, and investigations are currently underway.

Authorities estimate the international market value of the seized marijuana to be around Rs 4 crore, underscoring the magnitude of the operation and the significance of disrupting the illicit drug trade in the region.