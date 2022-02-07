GUWAHATI: In a function held at Shankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati today, the minister said that the Power sector of Assam has set an example for other states to follow.

The minister praised the Assam Power sector for its fast improvement by taking various measures like :

• Continuous monitoring and inspection to detect pilferage of power by theft. Energy accounting upto 11 kV is done by all offices.

• By adapting new IT initiatives, like AI based meter reading, eSuvidha billing, arranging payments on online mode,

• Installation of SMART meters,

•Network improvement works like renovation of old lines, commissioning of new Sub Station, etc. to reduce technical losses.

• Completion of 100% billing within the month.

• Payment of Govt. Dues

• Continuous advertisement to motivate consumers to make their payments within the month.

• Disconnection drives on regular basis and door to door persuasion by all field staff and officers to collect energy dues from consumers.