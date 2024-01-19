President Droupadi Murmu is set to honour a group of remarkable young individuals with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) at an esteemed ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhawan.

This prestigious accolade will be bestowed upon 19 children who have demonstrated exceptional talent and achievements across various categories including Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, and Sports.

Among the awardees is Rohan Ramchandra Bahir, who displayed extraordinary courage by saving a woman's life through his quick action of jumping into a river.

Another notable recipient is Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan, recognized for his innovative contribution to environmental conservation with 'MICROPA', a technology designed to detect and filter micro-plastics from drinking water.



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The PMRBP awards are conferred upon children aged between 5 to 18 years, acknowledging their excellence in seven distinct fields that merit national recognition. Each awardee will receive a medal and a certificate as a token of their outstanding accomplishments.

In a concerted effort to increase nominations for the award, the Ministry of Women and Child Development undertook extensive promotional activities, including advertisements in regional and national newspapers.



The National Award Portal remained open for an extended period, from May 9, 2023, to September 15, 2023, encouraging submissions from all levels of governance, right down to Gram Panchayats and Municipalities.

The selection process involved rigorous verification of claims through multiple layers, including District Magistrates and domain experts, followed by a screening committee composed of experts in various disciplines.

Subsequently, profiles shortlisted by the screening committee were evaluated by National Level Independent Experts from diverse domains, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment.

The day following the award ceremony, on January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with these distinguished young awardees, further highlighting the importance of their achievements and the encouragement of youth excellence in India.