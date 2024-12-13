The Guwahati Police have arrested Robin Das, the prime accused in the brutal gangrape of a woman in Boragaon.

With this, a total of eight individuals have been taken into custody, while one suspect remains at large.

The incident, which occurred in a secluded area near a Durga Temple in Boragaon, came to light after a disturbing video of the crime was shared among locals.

The video was reported to Garchuk Police Station at 2:30 AM by a local journalist prompting immediate action by law enforcement.

A team led by Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi and Sub-Inspector Kajal Dutta conducted overnight search operations across the Garchuk and Jalukbari areas, resulting in the arrest of seven suspects earlier in the day.



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The other arrested individuals include:

Kuldeep Nath (23), Boragaon, Gakhirchowk

Bijoy Rabha (22), Boragaon, Shiv Nagar Path

Pinku Das (18), Boragaon, Nizarapar

Gagan Das (21), Boragaon, Nizarapar

Saurav Boro (20), Boragaon, Bakul Nagar

Mrinal Rabha (19), Pachim Boragaon, Nizarapar

Dipankar Mukhiya (21), Tetelia, Padumbari (Jalukbari)

Police investigations reveal that one of the perpetrators, known to the victim, lured her to the secluded location where the crime took place. Efforts are ongoing to establish the identity of the victim and to locate the remaining absconding suspect.

The video evidence, which is being closely analyzed, has played a crucial role in the investigation. Police have assured swift action against the accused, emphasizing their commitment to delivering justice in this horrifying case.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage, with demands for stringent punishment for the perpetrators and enhanced safety measures for women in the city. Investigations are continuing to uncover further details about the case.