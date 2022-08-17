Thousands of people came out on the streets of Patharkandi, Karimganj in Assam, protesting against an acid attack incident that took place last Wednesday on August 10 in Maina area of Patharkandi.

A young man named Manzoor Ahmed of Bazarichara police station area was called to Arjunpur village of Patharkandi police station area, where a group of miscreants fatally attacked Manzoor by pouring acid on his face and body.

Manzoor was immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition where the young man is currently fighting for his life. The incident has caused a sensation in the region with thousands of protestors gathering in Patharkandi today, demanding justice for Manzoor.

The protest rally started from Patharkandi Mundmala area and later the protesters handed over a memorandum to the Patharkandi Circle Officer and the OC of Patharkandi Police Station demanding the arrest of all miscreants involved in the incident within 24 hours.

The protesters came out in huge numbers carrying placards, shouting slogans against the administration, demanding justice for Manzoor.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the people that the miscreants will be nabbed soon. An investigation into the case has been initiated.