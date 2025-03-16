The Punjab government has decided not to extend the detention of seven associates of jailed Lok Sabha MP and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act (NSA). As a result, they will be brought back from Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, a senior police official confirmed on Sunday.

The seven individuals were arrested in connection with the 2023 Ajnala Police Station attack and had been lodged in Dibrugarh jail for the past two years. Those being transferred back to Punjab include Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, Harjeet Singh (alias Chacha), and Kulwant Singh.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Border Range, Satinder Singh, stated, "At present, we are recording the arrests of these seven individuals and bringing them back to Punjab in connection with the Ajnala case. Further action will be determined after their remand."

Amritpal Singh, who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib constituency as an independent candidate, hails from Jallu Kheda village in Amritsar. Before his return to Punjab in 2022, he lived in Dubai. Following the death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, he took charge of Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organization, Waris Punjab De.

He was arrested in April 2023 from Rode village in Moga after he and his supporters staged a protest at Ajnala police station on February 23, 2023. The demonstration, which led to clashes with the police, aimed to secure the release of one of his aides who had been taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.