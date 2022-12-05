After the prime accused in Dibrugarh University ragging case, Rahul Chetry surrendered at Lekhapani police station, Tinsukia on December 5, Anand Sharma , the victim of the ragging incident made a shocking revelations and said that Rahul Chetry is the main culprit behind the incident.

“He started the ragging first. He started hitting me after I came back from library”, said Anand Sharma said while speaking to reporters.

Rahul had been evading arrest for last 11 days after the Anand Sharma ragging incident, which shocked entire Assam.

Rahul was absconding since the incident of ragging came onto fore. Rahul is alleged to be involved in the heinous activities of ragging junior students of Dibrugarh University.

Chetry continued to evade police arrest six days after the unfortunate incident came to light where one student Anand Sharma received grievous injuries while trying to evade ragging in the University hostel.

It is noteworthy, Rahul Chetry submitted a letter at the police station before surrendering mentioning that he is in no way connected with the incident. He went into hiding because he received death threats and hence out of fear he fled from the university. "To the people of Assam, I regret the incident that took place at Dibrugarh University on November 24 and wish for quick recovery of my brother Anand Sharma. I am in no way connected to the ragging incident. My name has been dragged into the incident. I am extremely shocked. Being a law student, I respect the law of the country and will continue to do so. I was forced to go into hiding following the incident that has caused immense sensation in the entire incident. I felt I will be attacked by the people after my name was dragged into the case. I have been made the main villain in the entire incident and few even portrayed as an ULFA-I cadre. I myself seek justice for Anand Sharma. Let the law takes its legal course and provide justice to the victim".

It needs mention here that one more accused alleged to be involved in the Dibrugarh University ragging case surrendered before the police on December 4 morning. The accused has been identified as Kalyan Dutta.