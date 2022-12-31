Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and bow his head before the "Bharat Mata" flag.

Speaking to the media, when asked about Rahul Gandhi's comment on BJP as his Guru, to this CM Sarma said, "If Gandhi feels that way, he should visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, bow his head before the "Bharat Mata" flag and offer "gurudakshina".

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 31 said that he considers the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as his Guru as the party teaches him what is not to be done.

He further thanked the people from BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as he gets benefitted from their actions in some way or the other.

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''I want BJP to attack us aggressively, this will help the Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my guru. They are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done,'' Gandhi said while speaking during a press conference in Wayanad.

On Gandhi not wearing woollens in this winter during his public appearances, CM Sarma, who was once in the Congress before switching to the BJP in 2015, said it was a fashion statement of the former Congress chief.

"There are scores of people in the country who are still poor due to the long Congress rule. The poor cannot afford to buy a blanket or woollen. Rahul has everything but he is not wearing those. That is Rahul's fashion statement," the Assam chief minister said.

Further, the CM asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power for a third consecutive term after the 2024 general election, even though there could be many candidates for the post.