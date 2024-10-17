After eight coaches of the 12520 Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed at Diblong station, which serves as a crucial gateway to Lumding, restoration works have already begun on October 17.

The train departed from Agartala at 7:20 AM and was scheduled to continue its journey when the derailment occurred around 4 PM.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, there were no reported casualties or injuries among the passengers. "Fortunately, all passengers are safe," Sharma confirmed.

In response to the derailment, railway authorities have mobilized resources to ensure the swift evacuation of the passengers. A separate train has been arranged to transport them to their intended destinations. Additionally, food and water provisions have been organized for those affected.

Sharma added that relief and restoration efforts are actively underway. "We are making every effort to normalize the situation as quickly as possible," he stated, assuring the public of the railway's commitment to passenger safety and well-being.

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