External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, accompanied by High Commissioners and Ambassadors from various nations, arrived at Jorhat Airport in Assam On February 23, marking the commencement of a significant diplomatic and investment-centric visit.

The delegation is scheduled to witness the grand cultural extravaganza “Jhumoir Binondini” at Sarusajai Stadium tomorrow, a performance that showcases Assam’s rich Jhumur dance heritage.



This will be followed by the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, a two-day event set to take place at Khanapara on February 25-26.



The summit aims to bolster Assam’s investment landscape by bringing together key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders.

With Jaishankar and an array of international dignitaries in attendance, the event is expected to reinforce Assam’s position as a rising hub for economic growth and infrastructure development.