The Kamrup (M) district authorities have issued a comprehensive set of safety guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations. Here’s a summary of the key directives:

DOs:

> Cooperate with authorities for safety and security.

> Ensure the safety of structures, electrical fittings, and fire provisions with proper certifications (NOC from PWD, electrical, and fire safety).

> Designate separate entry and exit points for emergency evacuation.

> Prepare a medical team for emergencies.

> Appoint trained volunteers and inform the police about any special programs or VIP visits.

> Implement fire safety measures and crowd management with proper barricading.

> Use public address systems responsibly and provide adequate drinking water.

> Maintain hygiene and cleanliness.

> Prohibit forceful collection of donations.

> Submit lists of office bearers and volunteers to the police.

> Keep the area around the pandal safe and clear of hazards.

> Ban alcohol and drugs at the venue.

> Secure pandals, even when empty, and assist police personnel.

> Notify police in advance if VIPs are invited.

> Ensure continuous power supply with generators, install CCTV, and follow immersion protocols.

> Control improper behavior during processions and avoid bursting crackers.



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DON’Ts:

> Avoid setting up pandals on public thoroughfares or defacing public property.

> Don’t allow parking within 100 meters of the pandals.

> Refrain from using plastic banners or flags.

> Don’t use loudspeakers after 10 PM or use highly inflammable materials in decorations.

> These measures aim to ensure a safe, peaceful, and environmentally conscious celebration of Durga Puja in the district.