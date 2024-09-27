Safety guidelines issued for Durga Puja in Kamrup (M) district, details inside
The Kamrup (M) district authorities have issued a comprehensive set of safety guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations. Here’s a summary of the key directives:
The Kamrup (M) district authorities have issued a comprehensive set of safety guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations. Here’s a summary of the key directives:
DOs:
> Cooperate with authorities for safety and security.
> Ensure the safety of structures, electrical fittings, and fire provisions with proper certifications (NOC from PWD, electrical, and fire safety).
> Designate separate entry and exit points for emergency evacuation.
> Prepare a medical team for emergencies.
> Appoint trained volunteers and inform the police about any special programs or VIP visits.
> Implement fire safety measures and crowd management with proper barricading.
> Use public address systems responsibly and provide adequate drinking water.
> Maintain hygiene and cleanliness.
> Prohibit forceful collection of donations.
> Submit lists of office bearers and volunteers to the police.
> Keep the area around the pandal safe and clear of hazards.
> Ban alcohol and drugs at the venue.
> Secure pandals, even when empty, and assist police personnel.
> Notify police in advance if VIPs are invited.
> Ensure continuous power supply with generators, install CCTV, and follow immersion protocols.
> Control improper behavior during processions and avoid bursting crackers.
Also Read: Assam: Kamrup Metro schools enforce security checks after fatal stabbing incident at nearby school
DON’Ts:
> Avoid setting up pandals on public thoroughfares or defacing public property.
> Don’t allow parking within 100 meters of the pandals.
> Refrain from using plastic banners or flags.
> Don’t use loudspeakers after 10 PM or use highly inflammable materials in decorations.
> These measures aim to ensure a safe, peaceful, and environmentally conscious celebration of Durga Puja in the district.
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