Sajjan Jindal, JSW group chairman, during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, promised an investment in cement manufacturing, renewable, and thermal power sectors in the state, asserting that the group is committed to being part of the growth journey.

Jindal said Assam has been developing rapidly and recalled childhood visits to his maternal grandparents in Tinsukia, sharing a personal connection with the state.

He emphasised the strategic importance of the Northeast in the country's economic growth, stating, "As India is poised to become the third-largest economy in the world, the Northeast region has a major role to play. The PM has a special connection with this region and has emphasised that the country will grow when the Northeast grows." Jindal said the Northeast is now progressing at the same pace as the rest of the country, driven by the double-engine government.

He pointed to expanding national highways, airports, and logistics parks as indicators of this growth.

Affirming JSW Group's interest in investing in Assam, he said, "We are looking into investment opportunities in cement manufacturing sector in the state."

"Power is another important sector in driving development. We are looking into investments in the renewable and thermal power sectors in the state. We will invest in the largest thermal power plant here which will help to meet power requirements for fast-paced development," Jindal added.

"The government of Assam has taken steps for getting industries and we are hopeful that this summit will make the state a global investment hub," he said.