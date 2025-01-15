The Gajraj Corps paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Armed Forces veterans on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day 2025.

The event showcased the Corps’ deep respect and gratitude for the invaluable contributions of veterans who dedicated their lives to safeguarding the nation.

The celebrations commenced with a solemn Wreath-Laying Ceremony to honour the sacrifices of veterans. This was followed by lectures highlighting welfare and medical schemes designed for their benefit. Interactive sessions provided a platform to address veterans' concerns and incorporate their valuable suggestions.



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In his address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) underlined the pivotal role veterans can play in social service and community development. He encouraged them to spearhead initiatives that advance societal progress and extended heartfelt appreciation for their enduring spirit and service, which continues to inspire the nation.

Parallel events were held in Tamulpur, Darranga, Mangaldai, and Chaprakata, ensuring widespread participation and recognition of the legacy of the Armed Forces veterans. The day served as a powerful reminder of their sacrifices and contributions, reinforcing the nation's commitment to their welfare and honour.