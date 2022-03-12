GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today congratulated Uttar Pradesh CM Shri Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant and Manipur CM Shri N Biren Singh on the victory by BJP in their respective states.

The Union Minister spoke over phone with the Chief Ministers and lauded their efforts in taking the states on the fastlane of growth under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister conveyed his best wishes to the Chief Ministers and expressed his firm belief that the Double Engine government will bring more prosperity to the citizens of the states and contribute massively towards the growth of India.