Union Minister and President of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA), Sarbananda Sonowal, extended best wishes to the Assam contingent, all set to participate in the upcoming 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

The event, held at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on January 19, saw the attendance of Assam Ministers Nandita Garlosa, Pijush Hazarika, and Jayanta Malla Baruah, as well as AOA General Secretary Lakhya Konwar.

Addressing the contingent, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Assam is an emerging powerhouse of sports talent. I am confident that our athletes will showcase indomitable spirit and stellar performances to bring glory to the state in the upcoming National Games. I urge every athlete to give their best, with discipline, dedication, and focus as their guiding principles."

Quoting the state's cultural icon, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Sarbananda Sonowal remarked, "This world is a sports arena, and sports are the playground of peace. Sports have long been a harbinger of peace, harmony, and physical and mental excellence. Competitions such as the National Games provide athletes with a platform to shine and nurture their talents. Assam has successfully hosted several major sports events in the past, creating an environment conducive to nurturing new talent and elevating the standard of sports in the state."

Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the transformative journey of Assam in the sports sector over the past decade.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's sports landscape has witnessed remarkable growth. Assam has hosted prestigious national and international tournaments, including the South Asian Games, the third Khelo India Youth Games, FIFA U-17 World Cup matches, and the AIBA Youth Women's World Boxing Championship. These events have positioned Assam as a vital hub on India's sports map," Sonowal said.

Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the Assam Olympic Association's initiatives, such as the first-ever Assam Youth Olympics held in 2022, which provided a platform to nurture talent from all corners of the state.

"We remain committed to taking steps that ensure comprehensive training and support for our athletes. I firmly believe that the Assam contingent will surpass its previous medal tally at the National Games and bring laurels to the state," Sonowal added.

The President of AOA also underscored the significance of sports in the modern era. "Nations that excel in sports also achieve remarkable success in other fields. Sports instil discipline, resilience, and positivity, contributing to the overall development of individuals and societies. Assam must shine as a leader in sports to realize the vision of making it one of India's top five states. I am optimistic that our athletes will uphold these values and deliver inspiring performances," Sonowal said.

The Assam contingent has been meticulously prepared to meet the physical and mental demands of national-level competition. With the collective efforts of the government and the Assam Olympic Association, the state aims to achieve new milestones in sports and continue its journey of excellence.