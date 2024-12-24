Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on December 24, stated that the youth of the country feel empowered through the 'Rozgar Mela', further lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking to ANI, Sonowal said "The youth of the country feels empowered after the Prime Minister's efforts of recognizing their contribution for the Viksit Bharat through the Rozgar Mela. 71,000 appointment letters were given to the youth across the country."

The Rozgar Mela 2024 was organized by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Prime Minister Modi graced the event and encouraged the newly selected candidates to contribute to the prosperity and development of India.

PM Modi, during his virtual address, further said, "The right to provide jobs to the youth in the Government of India is continuously progressing at a fast pace with complete transparency."

The event, marked the 14th tranche of handing over appointment letters to newly selected candidates. The Rozgar Mela was organised at 45 locations across India, with over 71,000 youth receiving appointment letters. BSF was assigned to conduct the event at 16 locations across the country.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Minister chaired a meeting of Dibrugarh Airport's advisory committee here to take stock of the progress of the airport's runway expansion work. The committee analysed various aspects related to the airport's infrastructure among other crucial factors.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Since 2014, under the leadership of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dibrugarh has witnessed transformative growth, with the airport emerging as a gateway to Northeast India's prosperity."