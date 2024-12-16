A team from the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) at Satgaon Police Station successfully dismantled a gang of house burglars following a meticulous investigation into a burglary and theft incident at a shop in Baghorbori.

The arrested individuals include Abu Bakkar Siddiqui alias Rahul (20) of Satgaon, Nitul Ali (26) of Six Mile, Rahul Ahmed (21) of Sarthebari, Najir Ali (22) of Dispur, and Md Sono Ali (38) of Barpeta.

The gang was found to have hired a vehicle from a rental agency, which they subsequently used to carry out the crime. The vehicle has been seized as part of the investigation.



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Among the stolen items recovered were two printers, which were traced back to the Baghorbori shop. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

The CGPD has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of the public and urged residents to remain vigilant, especially during the festive season when theft cases tend to rise.