The Save Dighalipukhuri Forum, spearheading opposition to the project, has extended its appreciation to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his assurance that the project would not involve cutting down trees in the area. This development follows the CM's public commitment to preserving the greenery around Dighalipukhuri, a sentiment the Forum warmly welcomed in an official statement.

In an email dated October 30, the Forum reiterated its commitment to sustainable development, stressing that their resistance to the project does not stem from opposition to development itself but from a dedication to safeguarding Dighalipukhuri's environmental and cultural heritage. “We stand ready to support development that respects our heritage,” the statement read, emphasizing the Forum's willingness to cooperate with authorities as long as the project respects the unique character of the area.

With concerns about the preservation of Guwahati's iconic heritage, the Forum requested that the government consider alternative approaches to the flyover plan, seeking a complete pause on construction until these alternatives are thoroughly reviewed. They called for an inclusive approach to decision-making, urging that the public be involved in any future discussions about the project. The Forum also expressed unease about ongoing work in the area, as reports indicate that construction continues without explicit instructions to halt, despite the Public Works Department (PWD) being tasked with evaluating alternative solutions over the coming week.

The movement, supported by nature enthusiasts, youth, and environmental advocates, has gained momentum, with night vigils organized around Dighalipukhuri over the past five days. These vigils symbolize the significance of the area to Guwahati’s history and the intellectual legacy it holds. According to Forum representatives, the proposed overpass could undermine this legacy, a concern echoed by many cultural and environmental stakeholders across the city.

In addition to the situation in Dighalipukhuri, the Forum raised alarms about potential tree-felling in other areas of Guwahati, including Bharalumukh and Six Mile, emphasizing the need for a clear environmental impact assessment (EIA) process. “Public infrastructure projects must undergo state-level screening to determine whether an EIA is warranted, and if not, the justification should be shared with the public,” the Forum argued, urging transparency.

As the movement looks ahead, the Save Dighalipukhuri Forum has vowed to continue pushing for public consultation in urban development, prioritizing environmental and cultural preservation. Though night vigils are set to pause temporarily to allow volunteers to regroup, the Forum will maintain its other advocacy activities, bolstered by the solidarity shown by supporters across Guwahati.