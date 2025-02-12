The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 12, declined the plea of Indrani Mukerjea, the former media executive accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, seeking permission to travel abroad.

A bench of the apex court also directed the trial court to expedite the proceedings and ensure the trial is completed at the earliest.

Mukerjea, who has been out on bail since May 2022, had moved the court requesting permission for international travel, but the Supreme Court refused to grant her request.



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The court emphasized the need for the swift conclusion of the trial, which has been ongoing for years.

Indrani Mukherjea is the prime accused in the 2012 murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, a case that gained national attention due to its shocking details and high-profile links.