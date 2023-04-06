Security forces in Assam have claimed to have intensified their efforts to restore normalcy in Upper Assam, where pockets of the United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) are allegedly conducting their nefarious activities. Although the group has little support, the security forces have noted large-scale desertion. In a press statement, the security forces reported that a "whole of government approach" is in place and being executed to restore complete normalcy in the last few remaining pockets of Upper Assam.

Since 2022, the security forces in Upper Assam alone have apprehended 107 cadres/Over Ground Workers, recovered 60 weapons, ensured the surrender of 22 cadres, and prevented the recruitment of another 64. The security forces' claims come amidst allegations that a Pro-Khalistani group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), is extending support for the “Assam Independence Referendum” (AIR) proposed by ULFA-I.

The ULFA-I chief, Paresh Baruah, had recently written to Sikhs for Justice, claiming that the threat by Pro-Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is "unfortunate and misunderstood." Baruah also appealed to the outfit not to use undesired remarks. The ideological construct of ULFA has long been marginalized by the exponential development in the state, backed by a stable government, which has led to the apprehension of a large number of cadres, the recovery of weapons, the surrender of cadres, and the prevention of recruitment.

Although ULFA-I continues to make attempts to destabilize the region, the security forces' efforts to restore normalcy in Upper Assam, combined with the government's strong development programs, have reduced the group's influence significantly.